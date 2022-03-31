Famous fans send love to Bruce Willis following aphasia diagnosis

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Wednesday’s revelation that Bruce Willis is retiring from acting following a diagnosis of aphasia led to an outpouring of support from fans — both famous and not — on social media.

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia can rob a person of their ability to speak, read, and understand language, both spoken and written. The condition, which varies in type and severity, can result from numerous conditions, illnesses or injuries, all of which affect the brain.

The 67-year-old Die Hard series star’s condition was revealed in an Instagram post from daughter Rumer Willis, who overnight added touching throwback pictures of her and her dad in her Story.

Her initial post was commented on by stars including Jamie Lee Curtis, who said: “Grace and guts! Love to you all!” Kelly Ripa added praying hands and heart emoji, while Hilarie Burton Morgan replied with, “Sending you big hugs, babe. Xoxoxo.”

Willis’ Sixth Sense and Unbreakable trilogy writer/director M. Night Shyamalan tweeted: “All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid.”

James Woods posted: “If you love movies, you love #BruceWillis. He has embodied everything good about the word ‘entertainment’ for decades. Kudos to his loving family for handling difficult news with dignity and grace. I speak for the world when I say, ‘We love you, Bruce.'”

Seth Green tweeted: “I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us. Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all.”

Kevin Smith, who famously flamed Willis about their experience filming the comedy Cop Out, tweeted: “Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan – so this is really heartbreaking to read. He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an a**hole for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family.”

Ziwe posted: “bruce willis is a brilliant actor and we don’t spend enough time discussing his comedic genius in death becomes her.”

Meghan McCain commented: “So much love, light, prayers, and strength to Bruce Willis, his wife, children, @justdemi and their entire family during this time. Have faith, there is hope and incredible geniuses at Mayo Clinic and NIH who work in neurology & study brains. Breakthroughs truly happen every day.”

Former SNL star and actress Rachael Dratch noted, “I wanted to send some love to #BruceWillis. He’s the first celebrity I ever met. Back in the 90’s, touring with Second City at a show in Sun Valley, ID. Imagine our delight when we found out he was in the audience! He came backstage and couldn’t have been sweeter to us wannabes.”

Breaking Bad and Claws star Dean Norris: “So sorry to hear the news about Bruce Willis. Worked with him on Death Wish and he was a lovely awesome badass man. Prayers for him and his family. Legend.”

Die Hard 2 villain William Sadler expressed: “Take a bow Bruce. Thanks for all the amazing moments and good luck with the road ahead.”

Writer-director Chris Stuckmann tweeted pictures of Willis in Pulp Fiction, Die Hard, and others, adding, “I first heard of Bruce Willis’ condition last year from a director who worked with him, and I’ve felt bad for him ever since. I hope he and his family are okay. I’m glad he’s getting the help he needs. Thanks for all the iconic performances.”

Former Marine-turned radio host Jesse Kelly recalled: “Bruce Willis came to see us in Kuwait. This was 9-10 months into the Iraq invasion. There weren’t great facilities of any kind. And it was BRUTALLY hot there. But we were leaving Iraq and coming home and he brought his band over there and played music for us. We loved him for it.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.