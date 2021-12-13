“F*** you” — Kristin Davis unloads on ‘…And Just Like That’ cast age shamers

HBO Max

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Kristin Davis has some choice words for trolls taking shots at her and her fellow …And Just Like That co-stars. Well, really just two: “F*** you.”

In an interview with U.K.’s The Sunday Times Style magazine, Davis unloaded on anonymous Internet denizens who have taken shots at the actresses since the HBO Max Sex and the City follow-up was announced.

“Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that,” she said, referring to herself and co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon.

“The level of intensity of it was a shock,” admits the 56-year-old actress and producer who portrays Charlotte York Goldblatt. “I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there.”

Davis continues, “That’s the problem with social media, right, is that you don’t know what those people are doing. You don’t know anything about them. They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry.”

She adds, “I’m going to be blunt. I feel like, ‘F*** you. F***you people,’ like, ‘Come over here and do it better.’ You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?”

Davis comments come after Carrie Bradshaw herself, Sarah Jessica Parker, called out “misogynistic” coverage of the show’s lead threesome, telling Vogue, “[It] would never. Happen. About. A Man.”

The star, who’s also 56, said, “Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.'”

She added, “I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

