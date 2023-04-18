F. Murray Abraham reportedly dismissed from ‘Mythic Quest’ over sexual misconduct

L-R McElhenney, Abraham – Apple TV+

Fans of Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest were a little confused when Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham‘s character, one-time superstar sci-fi novelist C.W. Longbottom, was abruptly written off the show last season, but Rolling Stone got to the bottom of why it happened.

The magazine reports there were “at least” two complaints of sexual misconduct against the actor, who ironically played a character described as “a walking cry for sensitivity training,” by his much younger co-workers.

According to the publication, Abraham was given a warning and told to stay away from some of the actresses on the show after the first complaint, but when a second reached co-creator and star Rob McElhenney, Abraham was dismissed.

Lionsgate, which produces the comedy, wouldn’t comment about the Amadeus veteran specifically, citing “corporate policy” on personnel matters, but told Rolling Stone, “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly.”

ABC Audio has reached out to the actor and his attorney, but have yet to hear back.

Murray’s character met his end offscreen, in an episode that dropped in November called “Across the Universe.” The touching chapter had his coworkers discover in a message that he intended to take his own life after being given a terminal diagnosis.

Abraham went on to star in the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus, in which he played Bert, the grandfather of Michael Imperioli‘s character. In that series, Abraham’s character chased younger women, and blamed his inappropriate comments about women as being a product of his generation.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.