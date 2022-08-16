Ezra Miller reportedly seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Ezra Miller is reportedly seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues” after exhibiting alarming behavior that’s led to a recent series of arrests and accusations.

In a statement provided to Variety through their rep, the actor acknowledged what they’ve been going through and apologized.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller says. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Earlier this month, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont after allegedly breaking into a home in May and stealing bottles of alcohol. It was just the latest controversy for the star of the forthcoming The Flash, who was also arrested twice earlier this year after altercations at establishments in Hawaii.

