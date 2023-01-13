Ezra Miller receives a year of probation in liquor-stealing case

Miller from a April 2022 arrest/Hawaii County Police Department

Embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller was given a year of administrative probation and was ordered to pay a $500 fine after pleading guilty to his May 1, 2022, theft of liquor from a home close to his own in Vermont.

The actor, who was charged in August for the crime, pleaded guilty on Thursday, and Deadline noted Superior Court Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady accepted a deal for a reduced sentence. Miller was only charged with unlawful trespass, but had been previously charged with burglary and petit larceny.

Miller appeared in person for the proceedings at the courthouse in Bennington, Vermont, Friday morning.

Count 1 of burglary into an occupied dwelling potentially carried a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000 or both. The second count of petit larceny, potentially carried a penalty of up to one year of confinement, up to $1,000 or both. Trespassing also carried a potential jail sentence, but Miller will avoid any time behind bars.

The break-in was Miller’s latest instance of questionable behavior, which previously included choking a female fan, and arrests for harassment and assault in Hawaii.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, said back in August they were now seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues” and wanted “to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with [their] past behavior.”

