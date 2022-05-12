Ezra Miller claimed March arrest was for “art”

HawaiÊ»i Police Department via Getty Images

The Flash star Ezra Miller came up with a speedy excuse for a March incident for which he was arrested for disorderly conduct: It was for art.

TMZ has obtained police body cam footage of the actor, who uses they/them pronouns, both before and after their arrest. The incident, the first of Miller’s two recent arrests in Hawaii, occurred at a karaoke Margarita Village in Hilo, Hawaii.

Police said the actor grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts. He was charged disorderly conduct and harassment, but as part of a plea deal, prosecutors later dropped the harassment charge, along with an unrelated traffic charge.

In the footage, Miller can be seen telling the cops, “I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art,” before screaming repeatedly screaming at the arresting officers, “Tell me your name and your badge number!”

The cops ignore Miller’s demands, who moments later is handcuffed and insists he is the one who was assaulted. Of one of their alleged victims, Miller the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore star claimed the man “declared himself to be a Nazi,” and “he attacked me.”

They also invoked their “Ninth Amendment rights” to not be “unlawfully persecuted [sic] for a crime of no designation,” as well as their Fourth Amendment rights not to be unlawfully searched.

Miller also claims the officers touched his genitals while searching them, declaring, “I’m transgender and non-binary and I don’t want to be searched by a man.”

Last month, Miller was arrested for second-degree assault for allegedly hitting a woman with a chair at a house party in Hawaii.

