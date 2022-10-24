Experience Fitz for the Men of the Mix

The Men of the Mix are teaming up with the American Cancer Society to present an exclusive evening experience with Michael Fitzpatrick from Fitz and the Tantrums on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The 4 highest bidders at the close of the auction on Monday, October 31, 2023 at 12N will gain access to this private event.

This special evening will take place at an undisclosed location in the city and will feature 4 event passes, hors d’oeuvers, beverages and a 5 song acoustic set by Michael. Plus, we’ll also include tickets to see Fitz and the Tantrums play a MIX Concert event on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at The Vic.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster

Click HERE to place a bid! Auction ends at 12N on 10.31.22. This is a 21+ event.