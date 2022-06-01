Ewan McGregor says “racist DMs” sent to “brilliant” ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ co-star Moses Ingram “broke my heart”

Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor has responded to trolls’ racist messages that were reportedly sent to his co-star Moses Ingram, who plays Jedi hunter Reva.

As reported, Ingram, who’s Black, posted some of the messages she’d received online, leading the franchise — and fans — to support her.

McGregor began his online message with a spot of good news, saying, “This weekend, Star Wars fans made Obi-Wan Kenobi the most-watched Disney+ premiere of all time. And for that, I would say a big thank you, and it just goes to show what this family can do when we all pull together.”

“However, it seems that some of the fan base…have decided to attack Moses Ingram online, and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs,” McGregor continued. “I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart.”

The actor added, “Moses is a brilliant actor, she’s a brilliant woman, and she’s absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise, and it just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening.”

McGregor concluded, “I just wanted to say as the leading actor to the series and executive producer that we stand with Moses, we love Moses. If you’re sending her bullying messages, you are no Star Wars fan in my mind.”

For her part, Ingram had said, “I think the thing that bothers me … is…that feeling inside of myself … that I just have to…just grin and bear it.” She added defiantly, “But I’m not built like that.”

Moses also thanked fans who have shouted her out for her portrayal of Reva, declaring that it “means the world to me.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

