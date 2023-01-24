‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads nominations for 95th Academy Awards

On Tuesday morning, Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed and star of the hit thriller M3GAN, Allison Williams, announced the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

The modestly-budgeted multiverse adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once led the pack with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, and Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis. Yeoh makes history as the first Asian actress to earn a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

Hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Annual Academy Awards will air on ABC on March 12 and can also be streamed on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV.

95th Academy Awards Nominees

Best motion picture of the year

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Austin Butler in Elvis

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best animated feature film of the year

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Achievement in cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Achievement in costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Achievement in directing

The Banshees of Inisherin — Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans — Steven Spielberg

Tár — Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness — Ruben Östlund

Best documentary feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best documentary short subject

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Achievement in film editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best international feature film of the year

All Quiet on the Western Front — Germany

Argentina, 1985 — Argentina

Close — Belgium

EO — Poland

The Quiet Girl — Ireland

Achievement in makeup and hair styling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

All Quiet on the Western Front — Volker Bertelmann

Babylon — Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin — Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Son Lux

The Fabelmans — John Williams

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Achievement in production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best animated short film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor — Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants — João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks — Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It — Lachlan Pendragon

Best live action short film

An Irish Goodbye — Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Ivalu — Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille — Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

Night Ride — Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase — Cyrus Neshvad

Achievement in sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Achievement in visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front — Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

The Batman — Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick — Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front — Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Written by Rian Johnson

Living — Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick — Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking — Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin — Written by Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans — Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár — Written by Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness — Written by Ruben Östlund

