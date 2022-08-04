Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney gets porn site offer after claim she can’t afford to take a break from acting

HBO/Eddy Chen

Sydney SweeneyÂ made headlines recentlyÂ with her claim that despite appearing in some of TV’s hottest shows — including HBO Max’sÂ EuphoriaÂ andÂ The White LotusÂ — she can’t afford to take time off just yet.

Now, CamSoda, an adult live-streaming platform, wants to help the sexy 24-year-old actress — with an offer of $15,000,000 to perform 12 one-hour long live cam shows.

In aÂ letterÂ to Sweeney, CamSoda’s VP,Â Daryn Parker, writes, in part, that they saw her statement, and “now that youâ€™re a rising sex symbol — and considering you said youâ€™d never stop doing nude scenes — I think there is an opportunity for us to work together so that you can afford a six-month break and pay your bills.”

The letter then offers Sweeney “up to $15,000,000 to perform 12 one-hour long live cam shows on our website. That should hold you over during your break from Euphoria and other acting endeavors so you can afford your lavish L.A lifestyle.”

In an apparent final dig at Sweeney, the letter ends, “Please get back to me at your earliest convenience. Iâ€™d hate for you to be forced to sell your $3,000,000 home in L.A. to make ends meet.”

Sweeney will be seen in the upcoming Sony Pictures featureÂ Madame Web, slated for a January 13, 2023 release.

Â

Copyright Â© 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.