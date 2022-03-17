‘Essence’ Black Women in Hollywood ﻿﻿honorees on making an impact in Hollywood and more

J.D. Barnes

Forget one cover — Essence magazine just released not one, not two, not three, but four digital covers in honor of the milestone anniversary for their annual Black Women in Hollywood issue.

This year’s honorees — Nia Long, Aunjanue Ellis, Quinta Brunson, and Chanté Adams — each have their own stunning digital cover for the special issue. The women, whose talents have contributed to the creation of a vast and dynamic Black cinematic universe, will also be honored at the 15th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards taking place in Beverly Hills on March 24.

In the issue, the honorees talk about a variety of meaningful topics like the importance of being heard.

“To truly make an impact and to be true to the art, an artist needs to be heard,” Long said. “Because I come to the table having really studied what I’m doing, not just showing up.”

Brunson also shed some light on the importance of being one’s truest self.

“Going on a true self-worth and introspective journey before you go out into the real world, it’s lifesaving,” the actress shared. “I really want that for more young Black women. It’s a lot of stuff that’s thrown at us. And if we kind of do the work to know the ins and outs of who we are, it can provide a protective shield.”

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood issue is out now.

