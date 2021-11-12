Enchanting sequel news: First look at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’; ‘Disenchanted’ gets a release date

Disney+

The headlines continue to come fast and furious on Disney+ Day, and among them are some teases about sequels to a pair of beloved movies,Â Hocus PocusÂ andÂ Enchanted.Â

You can now seeÂ Sarah Jessica Parker,Â Kathy NajimiÂ andÂ Bette MidlerÂ back as the witchy Sanderson sisters, thanks to aÂ sneak peek of them in costume.Â Hocus Pocus 2Â is slated for release in the fall of 2022 on Disney+ — just in time for next Halloween.Â

Also next fall,Â Amy Adams,Â James Marsden,Â Idina MenzelÂ andÂ Patrick DempseyÂ will return forÂ Disenchanted, the Disney+ sequel to the hit 2007Â live-action/animated musical fantasy filmÂ Enchanted. The new film will also starÂ Maya Rudolph,Â Yvette Nicole Brown,Â Oscar NunezÂ andÂ Jayma Mays.

