‘Encanto’ enchants $12.7 million, tops slow post-Thanksgiving weekend box office

Disney’s Encanto topped the box office for a second weekend, earning an estimated $12.7 million at the typically slow weekend-after-Thanksgiving box office. It was enough, however, to lift Encanto‘s stateside tallies to just under $58 million, and upward of $116 million overseas.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife held onto second place with an estimated $10.4 million to push its total box office take past the 100-million-dollar mark domestically in three weeks of release. It tacked on an estimated $42.9 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $145.1 million.

House of Gucci landed in third place, delivering an estimated $6.8 million in its second week of release. The Ridley Scott-directed film about the downfall of the renowned Italian fashion dynasty pulled in $33.6 million in the U.S. and another $33.6 million abroad, putting its global box-office take at $67.2 million.

Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers, the musical based on the life of Jesus, earned an estimated $4.1 million in its debut weekend. The film, which opened on Wednesday, has racked up a total of $8.8 million stateside.

Rounding out the top five was Marvel’s Eternals, with an estimated $3.9 million in its fifth week of release. Eternals has earned a total of $156.5 million domestically and another $227.8 million overseas, bringing its current worldwide haul to $384.3 million.

Elsewhere, Paul Thomas Anderson‘s critically acclaimed film, Licorice Pizza, grabbed an estimated $223,000 from just four theaters, for a cumulative total of $761,000.

