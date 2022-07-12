Emmys posthumously nominate Chadwick Boseman, Norm Macdonald, Jessica Walter

ABC — Marvel Studios

Among the nominees for the 74th annual Emmy Awards that were announced Tuesday were a trio of posthumous nominations: Chadwick Boseman, Norm Macdonald and Jessica Walter.

Boseman was heralded for his voiceover work in the Marvel Studios animated series What If…? in which he reprised his role as T’Challa from Black Panther. The alternate history series saw Boseman reprising the character four times, though one episode in particular centered on a scenario that had T’Challa as a child swapping places with Peter Quill/Star-Lord and becoming not the King of Wakanda, but a Guardian of the Galaxy.

That episode, the second in the series, was dedicated to the Oscar-nominated — and now Emmy-nominated — star, who died in August 2020 at 43 years old after a years long, private battle with colon cancer.

Norm Macdonald passed away in September 2021, also after battling cancer out of the spotlight. The Canadian-born funnyman left behind a lifetime of laughter.

He was posthumously honored for the stand-up special Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, which he filmed in 2020. Macdonald performed by himself in his living room, at a time when stand-up clubs were closed for the pandemic. It was released on Netflix after his death — after his closest friends got to watch it together privately.

Jessica Walter was also posthumously nominated; the 80-year-old Arrested Development star, who died in March 2021, was honored for her work as Archer’s boozy mom Malory, in FXX’s hit animated spy series Archer.

Following her death, her character was written off the show in the12th season finale. By reusing archived lines, Malory was shown retired from the spy game, with her partner Ron Cadillac at her side on a beach at sunset. Walter’s real-life husband, Ron Leibman, voiced Ron; he passed away in 2019.

