Emmys 2022: Sheryl Lee Ralph wins Supporting Actress, Brett Goldstein Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Chris Haston/NBC

Saturday Night Live alums Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers helped announce history at the 2022 Emmy Awards when actress Sheryl Lee Ralph became this year’s winner of Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

This is a historic win for Ralph, as she is now the the second Black woman in Emmy history to win this honor. Jackée Harry was the first Black woman to win Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, taking home the honor in 1987 for 227.

The moment wasn’t lost on the Abbott Elementary star, who broke into a joyful song to accept the award. The audience leapt to its feet to celebrate the moment.

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your treatment wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like, this is what striving looks like,” Ralph declared. “And don’t you ever, ever give up on you!”

Singer Lizzo then helped announce Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein as Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. This marks the second-straight win for the cantankerous actor, who picked up the award in 2021.

This time around, he said he learned a valuable lesson about keeping his acceptance speech clean. The British actor explained, “I was told not to swear and I did and I’m sorry. But it meant the feed got cut back home in the U.K. so my family never got to hear me say this. So thank you for this second chance!”

He then dropped a series of expletives, which also got muted, and joked “I’m so sorry!”

