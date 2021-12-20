Ellen Pompeo is “trying to focus on convincing everybody” that ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ should end

ABC

After 18 seasons on ABC, Ellen Pompeo says she’s ready for Grey’s Anatomy to end. But not everyone agrees.

“I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” the actress told Insider.

“​I feel like I’m the super-naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?'” she explains. “And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'”

They’re not wrong. Pompeo, who stars as Meredith Grey and is also a producer on the show, is one of the highest-paid actresses on TV following contract negotiations in 2017. She makes $575,000 per episode.

This isn’t the first time she’s expressed a desire to wind things down, though.

“I mean, I’ve been trying to get away for years,” Pompeo told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “I have been trying. It’s not because I haven’t been trying. I have strong relationships at the network and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivized me to stay.”

“Miraculously, we keep coming up with ways to have a reason to stay and if there’s a reason, that warrants it,” she said.

