“Ecstatic” Kelly Osbourne announces pregnancy

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Osbourne family will soon be adding a new member.

Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon, has announced that she’s expecting her first child.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” Kelly, 37, writes in an Instagram post. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”

“To say that I am happy does not quite cut it,” she adds. “I am ecstatic!”

Kelly’s post, which includes photos of her holding up images from an ultrasound, was also shared by her mom.

“My [heart] could not be more full!” Sharon writes. “So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you.”

Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson, who was confirmed to be in a relationship with Kelly earlier this year, posted an ultrasound photo, as well.

Kelly’s announcement is an especially bright bit of news amid a tough few weeks for the Osbourne family, which saw Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly herself test positive for COVID-19.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.