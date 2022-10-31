Early Christmas present: Hallmark Channel partners with Peacock

Monday is Halloween, which means two things: Mariah Carey is about to hit your radio, and the Hallmark Channel will start its marathon holiday movie lineup.

This year, however, things will be different because the network has teamed up with Peacock for a dedicated brand within NBC’s streaming service. Dubbed hub, the destination will stream live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel and “feature live simulcasts of all three channels with current season programming available live and on-demand next day as well as a robust library of movies within the Hallmark library, including signature holiday favorites.”

hub officially launches Wednesday on Peacock.

