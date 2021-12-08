E! People’s Choice Awards 2021 — The winners

Alberto Rodriquez/E! Entertainment/NBC

After weeks of voting, the results are in!

The 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards celebrated all things entertainment Tuesday night in a two-hour ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.

Prior to Tuesday’s celebration, the top four honorees of the night were announced with Halle Berry receiving the Icon of 2021 Award. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson scored the People’s Champion Award and during his inspiring, heartfelt speech passed his award on to a Make-A Wish recipient, who attended the PCAs courtesy of the foundation.

“You’ve inspired me and everyone around you and certainly everyone here,” Johnson said. “I want to give you this.”

The Fashion Icon Award was accepted by Kim Kardashian West﻿, who gave a shout out to her ex Kanye West crediting him with introducing her to the world of fashion. Christina Aguilera was honored with the PCAs first-ever Music Icon Award during this year’s ceremony and delivered a show-stopping performance of her biggest hits including “Genie in a Bottle,” “Dirty,” “Stronger,” and “Beautiful” — complete with three seamless outfit changes.

Other performances included H.E.R, who honored the life and legacy of R&B legend Marvin Gaye — which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the release of his renowned record “What’s Going on” — and country star Blake Shelton.

Here is the full list of People’s Choice Award winners:

People’s Champion Award

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Fashion Icon Award

Kim Kardashian

Music Icon Award

Christina Aguilera

People’s Icon of 2021

Halle Berry

The Movie of 2021

Black Widow

The Comedy Movie of 2021

Free Guy

The Action Movie of 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Drama Movie of 2021

Cruella

The Family Movie of 2021

Luca

The Male Movie Star of 2021

Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

The Female Movie Star of 2021

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

The Drama Movie Star of 2021

Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)

The Comedy Movie Star of 2021

Dwayne Johnson(Jungle Cruise)

The Action Movie Star of 2021

Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

The Show of 2021

Loki

The Drama Show of 2021

Grey’s Anatomy

The Comedy Show of 2021

Never Have I Ever

The Reality Show of 2021

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

The Competition Show of 2021

The Voice

The Male TV Star of 2021

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

The Female TV Star of 2021

Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)

The Drama TV Star of 2021

Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)

The Comedy TV Star of 2021

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

The Daytime Talk Show of 2021

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Competition Contestant of 2021

JoJo Siwa (Dancing With the Stars)

The Reality TV Star of 2021

Khloé Kardashian(Keeping Up With the Kardashians)

The Bingeworthy Show of 2021

Squid Game

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021

Lucifer

The Male Artist of 2021

Lil Nas X

The Female Artist of 2021

Adele

The Group of 2021

BTS

The Song of 2021

“Butter” (BTS)

The Album of 2021

Sour(Olivia Rodrigo)

The Country Artist of 2021

Blake Shelton

The Latin Artist of 2021

Bad Bunny

The New Artist of 2021

Olivia Rodrigo

The Music Video of 2021

“Butter” (BTS)

The Collaboration Song of 2021

“Stay” (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)

The Social Star of 2021

Britney Spears

The Pop Special of 2021

Friends: The Reunion

The Comedy Act of 2021

Vaccinated and Horny Tour (Chelsea Handler)

The Game Change of 2021

Simone Biles

The Pop Podcast of 2021

Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.