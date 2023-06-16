Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin make their engagement Instagram official

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin took to their respective Instagrams on Thursday, June 15 to confirm their engagement after five years of dating.

“With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be,” Palvin wrote, alongside a photo from her and Sprouse’s joint V Magazine cover shoot, showing the two dressed as a bride and groom in front of a wedding cake.

“Sprouses to be,” The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star captioned a different picture from the shoot.

Zach revealed in the V Magazine article — conducted by his twin brother and Suite Life co-star Cole Sprouse — that the engagement actually took place back in September of 2022.

“We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” the 30-year-old actor explained, “What we wanted to do…is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We’re playing with the idea of perception.”

“I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way,” Barbara, 29, added.

The couple, sparked engagement rumors back in March, when Palvin was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger and had been referring to Sprouse as her fiancé, according to Us Weekly.

Sprouse and Palvin have been mum on their wedding plans, except to reveal that it will take place in Palvin’s native Hungary.

“I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me,” she joked.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.