Dylan McDermott in after Julian McMahon’s exit from ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

NBC/Virginia Sherwood — CBS/Mark Schafer

Actor Dylan McDermott is jumping from one show from producer Dick Wolf to another, according to Deadline.

The actor, who plays crime boss Richard Wheatley on Law & Order: Organized Crime, is moving to FBI: Most Wanted, days after it was announced that series lead Julian McMahon will be leaving the show in April.

It’s not known who McDermott will play on Most Wanted, but with McMahon’s team leader Jess LaCroix exiting, it’s easy to envision McDermott picking up his mantle.

The trade also reports McDermott will join the CBS series as his time on NBC’s L&O winds down. His Organized Crime character was only supposed to appear in the show’s inaugural season, but it proved to be so popular as the nemesis to Christopher Meloni‘s Det. Elliot Stabler that McDermott was given a very “lucrative” deal to shoot eight episodes for the Law & Order spin-off’s second season, according to Deadline.

