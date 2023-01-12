‘DWTS’ pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy welcome first child together

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dancing with the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Tuesday.

“Our world is forever changed 1.10.2023,” Johnson, 28, shared Wednesday on Instagram, along with a black-and-white photo showing a closeup of the baby grabbing her thumb and Chmerkovskiy’s hand wrapping around both of them.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, did not share any further details about their new addition, including his name.

Fans and friends left the pair lots of love in the comments, including fellow DWTS pro Cheryl Burke, who wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS!”

“Congrats guys!!! So happy for you!” The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile said, while Tamar Braxton added, “Omg he’s here.”

Johnson announced her pregnancy in July, captioning a pic of Val, 36, kissing her belly, “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel.”

A month later, Jenna wrote on Instagram, “IT’S A……BOY!!!!!!!” alongside images of them popping blue confetti.

“Today we are officially half way there to meeting our son,” she continued. “Saying those words still makes me emotional!! SO EXCITED to be a boy mom.”

