‘DWTS’ pro Cheryl Burke seemingly shades ex Matthew Lawrence in TikTok: “Goodbye forever”

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke posted a cryptic TikTok about a cheating ex amid her divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

“When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes,” she wrote, alongside a video of herself flashing a somber look and Adele‘s “Set Fire to the Rain” playing underneath.

Burke, 38, captioned the post, “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit.”

The 42-year-old Boy Meets World and Mrs. Doubtfire actor hasn’t publicly commented on their split, and neither has referenced cheating in association with the divorce.

Burke and Lawrence tied the knot in 2019. She filed for divorce this last February.

