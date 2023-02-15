‘DWTS’ partners Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart confirm real-life romance

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart danced their way to a fifth-place finish on season 31 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and on Tuesday, the CODA star and the DWTS pro confirmed they’re dating with a pair of Valentine’s Day Instagram posts.

“My Valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day!,” the 33-year-old actor wrote alongside a picture of him and Stewart taken by the water.

“[Heart emoji] @danielndurant,” the dancer, also 33, captioned a video of Durant dancing up to her from behind, then pressing his face against hers, while Montell Fish‘s “Fall in Love with You” plays underneath.

The couple’s DWTS family expressed their excitement at reading the news, including Witney Carson, who wrote, “Is this a soft launch???…love you both!!”

Emma Slater shared, “Ahhhhh there it is!!!! I love this SO MUCH!!!”

Fellow DWTS pro Pasha Pashkov commented, “Happy Valentine’s Day you lovebirds!!!” while fellow season 31 competitor Wayne Brady added, “I knew it!!!!! Congrats!”

Selma Blair, who also competed alongside the couple during season 31, added, “I love this so so much.”

Jenna Johnson, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach and other DWTS cast members were also among the well-wishers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.