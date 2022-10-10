Dwayne Johnson reveals why his run for presidency is “off the table”

Disney General Entertainment/Jennifer Potheiser

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won’t be adding president of the United States as one of his roles any time soon.

The wrestler-turned-actor has toyed for a while with the idea of running for POTUS, but during a new interview he declared that the idea is “off the table” so he can focus on being a dad.

“I love our country and everyone in it I also love being a daddy. And that the most important thing to me,” he explained during CBS Sunday Morning on October 9.

“Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives,” continued Johnson. “Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years for my first daughter’s growing up, [at] this critical age at this critical time in her life. And that’s what the presidency will do.”

Johnson, 50, has three daughters: Simone Johnson, 21, with ex Dany Garcia, and Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian.

“Sure, CEO sounds great, but the #1 thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it,” The Black Adam star added.

