‘Dune’, ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘Ted Lasso’ among 2022 Golden Globes nominees

Nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on Monday morning at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with Snoop Dogg doing the honors — not that they’re being televised on NBC this year.
A blistering racial controversy behind the scenes at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) led its longtime broadcast partner to drop the annual show.
A press release notes, “The HFPA will recognize the best in film and television on Sunday, January 9, 2022.” However, two big questions remain: Where will they be broadcast, and, even more importantly, will any celebs show up?
In February of this year, a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed the HFPA hadn’t included a Black member in 20 years. Following the controversy — and the ouster of one of its heads over racially insensitive emails — Hollywood shunned the organization.Tom Cruise even went so far as to return his three trophies in protest.
In August, the HFPA announced reforms to its bylaws and membership rules with the intention of bringing diversity to its ranks.
That said, here are this year’s nominees:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupin
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series, Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Dopesick
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana Debose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Director, Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
The Power of the Dog
Don’t Look Up
Being the Ricardos
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie MacDowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su – Squid Game
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Be Alive” from King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
“Down To Joy” from Belfast
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from RESPECT
“No Time To Die” from No Time To Die
Best Picture, Foreign Language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
