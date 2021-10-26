‘Dune’ is officially getting a part two

Alon Amir

Dune: Part Two is a go.

Legendary Entertainment confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday, writing, “This is only the beginning…Thank you to those who have experience @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We’re excited to continue the journey!”

They included an image that said “Dune Part Two.”

Part one of the sci-fi epic topped the box office this past weekend, grabbing an estimated $41 million. The film — starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem — is also available to stream on HBO Max.

This is only the beginning… Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We’re excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.