Dua Lipa says new album is “starting to take shape”: “It has a vision. It has a name”

As she prepares to launch her Future Nostalgia tour, Dua Lipa reveals that the follow-up to that 2020 blockbuster album is well underway — and though she’s “experimenting,” she’s staying firmly in the “pop music” universe.

“I’ve done a big chunk of writing: It’s starting to take shape; I’ve got a lot of it recorded,” Dua says in the new issue of WSJ. Magazine. “It has a vision. It has a name, I think — for now.”

“It’s just been fun experimenting,” she adds. “I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from Future Nostalgia. It’s still in baby form, so we’ll see as it progresses.”

But since Dua says juggling multiple projects is “ingrained” in her, she worked on the new music while also launching her new newsletter and podcast Service95 and filming her debut feature film role in Matthew Vaughn‘s upcoming spy thriller Argylle. Vaughn tells the magazine that it was seeing Dua on an episode of The Graham Norton Show that convinced him to cast her.

“When I saw that interview, I thought, this girl’s got it,” Vaughn explains, and reveals that Dua’s character in the film plays a “pivotal role at a pivotal moment.” He also praises her as being “very attentive, inquisitive and focused.”

However, one thing Dua didn’t discuss in the cover story is her alleged breakup with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

“Something that I’ve realized over time is how little people actually know,” she says. “I’ve made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what’s happening behind closed doors.”