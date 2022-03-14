Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion have been working on “Sweetest Pie” since last summer

On June 11, 2021, it was reported that Megan Thee Stallion said she wanted to work with with Dua Lipa. But it turns out that on that very day, that collaboration, “Sweetest Pie,” was already well on its way to being finished.

On the new episode of her podcast At Your Service, Dua reveals that she literally wrote “Sweetest Pie” on June 11. “Megan and I have been going back and forth for so long…,'” she notes. “We were just sending tracks to each other, something that we felt represented both of us.”

Dua recalls, “And I remember I was in L.A….and I get an email: ‘Megan really likes this track. What do you think?’ And I listened to it and I…was like, ‘Oh, I’m ready to write to this song!” She adds, “[It] felt right.”

Megan chimes in, “I was so happy! I was like, ‘This sounds like me and Dua.'” She laughs, “I had [written] so many verses to the song, but finally, when I heard your voice on it, I was like, ‘No, I need to rewrite all of this. This is not good enough!'”

Dua and Megan also discuss sexism in the music industry, with Dua explaining that the way critics review women’s concerts versus men’s concerts “drives me mad.”

“A… female artist, she gets up on stage…she’s literally dancing her a** off, putting on this crazy performance…singing at the same time,” Dua notes. “And then you see a man getting up on stage and…he’s standing.“

She says, “All of a sudden, it’s all praise to the guy and the guitar, but then [there’s] something…like, ‘manufactured,’ about the girl that’s literally pouring her heart out!”

Megan agrees, saying, “We can’t get on stage in a pair of jeans and a T-shirt…hell no!”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)