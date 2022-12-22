Dropping on Peacock Thursday: ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’

Peacock/Nicolas Cordone

On Thursday, Peacock launches The Best Man: The Final Chapters, the continuing story of Lance, Shelby, Jordan, Harper, Quentin and the rest of the friends from the hit Best Man films, which started in 1999.

The eight-episode series reunites Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Melissa De Souza, Sanaa Lathan, Harold Perrineau, Regina Hall, Nia Long and Taye Diggs with the franchise’s director, Malcolm D. Lee, and follows the beloved friend group as they navigate middle age.

Long, reprising as Jordan, tells ABC Audio she’s touched the fans’ love kept the series alive. “I feel really humbled by it,” she expresses. “And I also feel like there’s a whole group of men and women that grew up with us. So as we’re having these sorts of ups and downs and experiences outside of playing the characters, so are they.”

Diggs, who plays Harper, agrees, calling the return “seamless.”

“It was weird because whenever we were doing the first, second and third installment, there was always something going on in my life that was very similar to what the character was going through,” Taye says. “So it’s always been kind of easy.”

Howard, who plays Quentin, got emotional about the entire cast returning. “You think about how fortunate we are to be able to come together this late in the game. The year I was nominated for Best Actor, Heath Ledger was nominated. And Philip Seymour Hoffman was also nominated that year. They’re not here anymore. These are the people that was my counterparts. And the likelihood that 20, 25 years later, all eight of us would still be here, still ready to go and do the thing? My God.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.