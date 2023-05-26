Drew Barrymore’s “wild child” days included … bingo?

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Drew Barrymore Show

Much has been made of Drew Barrymore‘s so-called “wild child” days, but the now grown-up actress and eponymous hit talk show host confessed to ABC Audio that she had a habit back then not many know about: bingo.

“I used to play with all my friends when I was a teenager. We used to go to this senior center in West Hollywood,” she recalls, smiling.

“And it was a whole crew of us, and it was, like, a total party to us. And we’d be there, like, 8, 9 [p.m] and we had all our blotters, and we would bring our basket of blotters — that’s probably not what they’re called — but they’re like those giant ink stamps in like bottle pen form. So yeah, I’m not new to bingo,” she adds with a laugh.

“We would, like, play bingo and then go party all night,” Drew says.

﻿As a busy mom of two, Drew now can relive her teenage nights — at least the earlier parts — with the mobile game Bingo Blitz, which she says reflects a common theme in the products she endorses: it’s free. “I’m the Pluto [TV] girl, and I’m the Bingo Blitz girl,” she says proudly.

She adds, “I promoted Time magazine for taking down their paywall. I hope people follow suit. And this is an era where we’ve got to find a way to monetize things in a different way and not charge people for that. How do we do things all together in a way that doesn’t charge us and that gives us information or gives us entertainment or gives us gaming?”

She adds, “These are things that actually mean a lot to me and I want to be a part of things like that.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.