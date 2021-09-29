Drew Barrymore raves about her ex-husband’s new wife: “I absolutely worship the ground she walks on”

Barrymore and Kopelman in 2014 – Barry King/FilmMagic

Drew Barrymore is very happy for her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. That’s because his new wife, Alexandra Michler, has the actress’ seal of approval.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the Charlie’s Angels star made it clear she loves her ex’s new bride. Michler, who works for Vogue as its director of fashion initiatives, wed Kopelman last month.

“She knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on and I’m her biggest cheerleader,” said Barrymore, 46, calling Michler “incredible” and “the most amazing woman.”

Barrymore said she gives the newly wedded couple “their space,” but that they will all come together to celebrate her daughters, nine-year-old Olive and seven-year-old Frankie.

“We do dinners, all the kids’ birthdays. We might take a trip together,” Barrymore said. “We’re finding our way in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner.”

Barrymore, who was married to Kopelman from 2012 to 2016, revealed, “I was so devastated that our relationship didn’t work out” because it meant their children would no longer have a “together household.” But, because they “could not get on the same page,” the couple mutually decided to end their marriage so that their kids “would not grow up in strife.”

“I think I had a true nervous breakdown,” Drew confessed, calling her divorce “the greatest pain of my life.” But, she says the two “worked” together to ensure their uncoupling was a smooth transition for both their little ones and themselves.

The actress also touched upon her own love life, telling host Dax Shepard, “I’m just really happy on my own and nothing seems appealing enough to give that up right now.”

She quickly added, “I don’t think it’ll stay that way. Life has chapters. This is just the one I’m in now.”

