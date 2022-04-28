‘Dopesick’, ‘Insecure’, ‘Reservation Dogs’ among this year’s Television Academy Honors winners

“Dopesick” — Hulu

Hulu’s Emmy-winning prescription drug drama Dopesick, and Issa Rae‘s acclaimed HBO series Insecure are among this year’s winners of the Television Academy Honors.

For the past 15 years, The Television Academy has spotlighted programming “across numerous platforms and genres that raise awareness about complex issues facing society.”

Other winners this year included FX’s Reservation Dogs; HBO’s documentary Black and Missing; HBO Max’s early AIDS crisis-set series It’s a Sin; Padma Lakshmi‘s travel foodie series Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition on Hulu; and BBC Studios and Apple’s COVID-19 exploration The Year Earth Changed.

“Now more than ever, television informs and galvanizes audiences around the world,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma in the announcement. “These seven remarkable programs have enlightened viewers and advocated for some of the most significant issues facing our global community.”

The Honors recipients will be honored at a celebration this summer, the Academy notes.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.