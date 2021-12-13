“Don’t ever give up!” Kim Kardashian announces she’s passed California’s “Baby Bar” exam

Gotham/GC Images

Kim Kardashian has announced to her more than 269 million Instagram followers that she passed California’s “Baby Bar” exam on the fourth try.

The First-Year Law Students’ Examination helps assess the preparation of lawyers-to-be for a given state’s Bar exam. Despite its “baby” descriptive — it covers three subjects as opposed to the Bar’s full 15 — it’s a bear.

Kim broke the good news, naturally, with a stunning picture posted to social media.

“…I am really proud of the woman looking back today,” Kim posted. “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”

Her third attempt was hampered by having COVID and a 104-degree fever, Kim explained, adding she’s “not making excuses.”

“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey,” Kim said: “[I]t feels so so sooooo good to be…on my way to achieving my goals.”

The daughter of famed O.J. Simpson attorney Robert Kardashian also noted her dad “would be so proud” if “so shocked to know that this is my path now.”

“He would have been my best study partner,” Kim said. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

Kim closed with, “Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!”

