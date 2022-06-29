Donate to a good cause, win one of Katy Perry’s wacky outfits — including a lettuce bra

Lettuce hope that you’ll be lucky enough to win one of the kooky outfits Katy Perry wore in a commercial for a British food delivery service — because it’s for a good cause.

Katy recently appeared in the ad for the British food delivery service Just Eat, in which she sings about getting her “curry in a hurry” and “eating subs in the tub” while sporting a variety of over-the-top outfits, featuring accessories like a cheese-shaped hat, an ice cream cake skirt and a diamond-studded bra made of lettuce leaves.

Now, Katy is auctioning off five of the outfits from the video to raise money for chef José Andrés‘ charity, World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises.

Katy writes, “Erm… have you seen my WILD outfits in the@JustEatDK spot? Welllll to raise money for@wckitchen – an amazing charity that works so hard to fight hunger and deliver fresh meals to those in crisis – I’m giving away some of my fav outfits from the shoot, so you too can enjoy subs in the tub in a lettuce bra, while feeling good about raising money for a great cause!”

She invites fans to donate at the link in her bio “for a chance to win a LEWK + a signed note from moi!”

The American Idol judge has posted the pieces on her Instagram, along with pictures showing exactly how she wore them in the video. In addition to the lettuce bra — sadly, without the diamonds — there’s a yellow puffer coat, a blue peignoir and matching nightie, a puff-sleeved yellow dress with daisies all over it, a tight yellow and black dress and more.

The drawing for the winner takes place August 15; you have until August 1 to donate.