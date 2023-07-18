Doja Cat is making music that will allow her to “have a mental release”

Back in April, Doja Cat trolled her fans by claiming she wouldn’t make pop or rap music anymore, then claiming she was quitting music altogether. After admitting that was a joke, she said her next album would be “rock/spoken word” and “French conceptual country/bohemian fusion.” But in an interview with V Magazine, Doja seems to finally be getting serious about her new era.

“I have thrown fits my whole career because I have been making music that didn’t allow me to have a mental release,” she tells the magazine. “I have been making music that is palatable, marketable and sellable [sic], that has allowed me to be where I am. Now I am making music that allows me to express the way I feel about the world around me.”

Doja, who’s had seven top 10 singles, adds, “These upcoming projects are going to be very different compared to everything I have done and I am excited about that. I do not care if people are not.”

So what are these projects going to sound like? She tells V, “I have made pop music. I’m currently making rap, soul and R&B music with jazz elements.”

As for people who deem her “weird” for her online antics, trolling or outrageous outfits, Doja tells V, “We are all really f****** weird, and we are all trying to hide it, or afraid to do certain things, hiding it due to our upbringing.”

“It is for sure something that is a part of my message, to inspire people that think they can’t be what they want to be because they are told by others that they can’t.”