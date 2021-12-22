Doctor Strange reunites with Wanda in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ trailer

Marvel Studios

Hot off the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first teaser trailer has been released for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment finds Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange grappling with the magnitude of the multiverse, and going to Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff for help.

“I knew sooner or later you’d show up,” Wanda says. “I made mistakes and people were hurt.”

“I’m not here to talk about Westview,” he says, referencing the events of WandaVision. “…I need your help…what do you know about the multiverse?”

We then hear a voiceover of Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, telling Doctor Strange, “The greatest threat to our universe — is you.”

The trailer concludes with a shot of Doctor Strange coming face to face with another, seemingly evil, version of himself.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.