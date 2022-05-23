‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ three-peats at #1 with $31.6 million

Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness spent a third week at #1 at the North American box office, holding off Downton Abbey: A New Era with an estimated $31.6 million haul. That pushed the Doctor Strange sequel’s worldwide gross to just over to just over $800 million.

Still, the aforementioned Downton Abbey: A New Era enjoyed a strong second-place debut, grabbing an estimated $16 million, a possible sign that older audiences are finally returning to movie theaters. The film — starring Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, and Maggie Smith — delivered an estimated $35.7 million overseas, bringing its first-week global tally to $51.7 million.

The Bad Guys took third place, adding an estimated $6.1 million in its fifth week of release. The animated feature has now collected $74 million domestically to go with $107.8 million internationally, for a total gross of $182 million.

Fourth place belongs to Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which delivered an estimated $3.9 million in its seventh week in theaters. The film has earned a total of $181 million in North America and $194 million overseas, putting its current global tally at $375 million.

Rounding out the top five is another newcomer, Ex Machina director Alex Garland’s latest indie film, Men, debuting with an estimated $3.3 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.