“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” star Rachel McAdams talks about her own alternate universes

It’s time to go deep into the multiverse — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters this weekend.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the powerful sorcerer, and Rachel McAdams is back as well, as Strange’s ex-girlfriend Dr. Christine Palmer.

However, in this dimension-tripping adventure, viewers spend much of the movie with an alternate version of the character, who, without giving away spoilers, has a very different job.

McAdams tells ABC Audio that her own timeline almost branched off into an alternate universe, when she was considering cultural studies instead of acting. However, she admits she’s not sure where that would have taken her.

“I don’t know, what do you do? Like work in a museum or something?” she says. “So, I very much was going to go down a totally different path, and I don’t know if I would have found my way back to this.”

The movie sets up that what we do in our dreams are what our other selves are doing elsewhere in the Multiverse, and in that case, McAdams and her family must be pretty busy. “We all have very vivid dreams,” she admits, explaining that they’re “so visceral and intense” that she, “won’t even take melatonin because I don’t need them to be any more vivid than they already are.”

That said, she explains she hopes her Multiversal selves are doing what she’d always want to do: “I would love to speak another language. I’d love to be a musician. I would love to be a farmer. I would love to be a teacher. I’d love to have six children. The list is long.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars returning Marvel players Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen, as well as newcomer Xochitl Gomez.

