Disney+ renews ‘Proud Family’ reboot for season two

Disney+

Ahead of its first-season finale on April 20, Disney+ has greenlighted a second season of its animated reboot The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

The series stars the voices of Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud; Tommy Davidson as her dad, Oscar Proud; Paula Jai Parker as her mom, Trudy Proud, and Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama.

Parker tells ABC Audio she’s still knocked out by the fan base for the original show, which ran from 2001 to 2005, and its newest incarnation. “I had a little seven-year-old lose it after hearing my voice…lose it crying,” she says. “It blew my mind because it’s a whole-new generation of love and they’re going to experience even more when they see what we’ve got coming,” the actress teased.

The cast also includes Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, and Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howz.

The first season’s guests also included Chance the Rapper, Gabrielle Union, Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom Jr., black-ish star Anthony Anderson, Jane Lynch, and Euphoria‘s Storm Reid.

Incidentally, the first season’s soundtrack will be released by Walt Disney Records on June 3.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

