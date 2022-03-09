Disney+ releases first look at new ‘Pinocchio’ live-action adaptation starring Tom Hanks

Disney+

A first look at the new live-action adaptation of Pinocchio is finally here.

Disney+ released an image from the new movie — set to premiere on the streaming platform in September — featuring Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voicing Pinocchio.

You can check out the photo, showing Hanks as the puppet maker and his creation looking at each other, at the streaming channel’s social media sites.

The film, from Hanks’ Oscar-winning Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis, is described as a “retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.”

Other cast members include Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John, Lorraine Bracco as a new character named Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans as The Coachman.

The story of Pinocchio is based on the 1883 Italian children’s novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi.

The most famous version is Disney’s 1940 animated classic, although there have been numerous versions over the decades, including one from another Academy Award-winning director, Guillermo del Toro, that will debut this December on Netflix.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.