Disney+ drops first ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ trailer; Kevin Feige teases ‘Secret Invasion’, with Samuel L. Jackson

Marvel Studios

The first trailer for Marvel’s new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped on Tuesday, following Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige‘s reveal of it at Disney’s upfront presentation in New York City.

The nine-episode comedy series follows Jennifer Walters — played by former Orphan Black Emmy-winner Tatiana Maslany — as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases, and also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch super-powered hulk.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also features Mark Ruffalo, reprising his Smart Hulk role from Avengers: Endgame, who attempts to educate his attorney cousin on managing her new powers, although she’d rather be “a normal, anonymous lawyer.”

In the trailer, when a friend tells her, “You could be an Avenger,” Walters quips, “Oh, I’m not a superhero. That is for billionaires and narcissists — and adult orphans, for some reason.”

Feige also announced that Secret Wars would be yet another MCU Disney+ small-screen series, and introduced to the crowd Samuel L. Jackson, who will be reprising his role as Nick Fury, to help promote it.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres August 17 on Disney+.

Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.