Did Richard Madden’s “delicious” Instagram video with Stanley Tucci tip off a possible future as 007?

Prime Video

It should be said that nobody except James Bond series producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson knows who will fill Daniel Craig‘s shoes as the next 007.

That said, a video with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci has the internet shaken and stirred.

The pair star in the Prime Video spy series Citadel and apropos of maybe nothing, they posted a video of themselves enjoying a beverage to kick off the weekend.

Not coincidentally, they’re sipping martinis — also not coincidentally, James Bond’s liquid refreshment of choice.

“How’s yours?” Tucci asks, to which Madden replies, “Delicious.”

It didn’t take long for followers to make the connection. “Hope that’s shaken and not stirred,” one opined.

Another noted plainly, “richard madden for james bond pls.”

After Idris Elba, one fan favorite choice, took himself out of the running last year, Broccoli told Variety it’s not an easy gig for any actor.

She commented, “[W]hen we cast Bond, it’s a 10-, 12-year commitment. So [Idris] is probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing?’ Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to agree],” to which Wilson added, “And he was in his early 30s at the time!”

Broccoli added, “A lot of people think, ‘Oh yeah, it’d be fun to do one. Well. That ain’t gonna work.”

