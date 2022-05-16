Did Machine Gun Kelly announce he and Megan Fox are expecting?

NBC/Christopher Polk

Machine Gun Kelly took over the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night to perform his ballad “Twin Flame,” but it was something he said between the verses that turned heads.

The rocker hinted he and fiancée Megan Fox are expecting their first child together — and declared that they’re married.

While performing on a lush green set, filled with fake trees and ferns, the singer opened his performance by announcing, “I wrote this song for my wife.” He also told her, “Happy birthday, my love.”

MGK’s powered through his love song and maintained eye contact with Fox, who was seated in the audience. Before diving into the final part of the song, he quickly announced, “And this is for our unborn child.”

The last four lines of “Twin Flame” are, “Go to sleep/ I’ll see you in my dreams/ This changes everything/ Now I have to set you free,” which gained new meaning thanks to MGK’s surprise announcement.

He finished the song by blowing a kiss to Megan, who sat in the crowd with a proud look on her face.

If Fox is indeed pregnant, it will be the couple’s first child together. Megan shares children — Noah, 9, Bohdi, 8, and Journey, 5 — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The rocker has one daughter from a prior relationship.

The two first sparked romance rumors in May 2020 after the Rogue actress starred in the music video for MGK’s “Bloody Valentine.” The two announced their engagement in January.

