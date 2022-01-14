Did Lisa Bonet hint at split with Jason Momoa weeks before?

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TOM FORD: AUTUMN/WINTER 2020 RUNWAY SHOW

Lisa Bonet may have dropped a hint about her split with Jason Momoa in an interview published weeks ago.

Bonet interviewed her fellow A Different World alum Marisa Tomei for Interview and had a cryptic response when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star asked “What’s calling you?”

“Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty,” the 54-year-old Cosby Show star replied. “We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”

Momoa, 42, released a joint statement announcing that the two have decided to uncouple on behalf of himself and Bonet — who’s not on social media — on Wednesday, via Instagram.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” the Aquaman star wrote. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,”

Momoa and Bonet reportedly began dating in 2005 before tying the knot in 2017. They share two children Lola Iolani Momoa, who was born in 2007, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, who they welcomed the following year.

