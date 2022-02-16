Did Justin Bieber really save an entire restaurant chain?

Not only can Justin Bieber sing and dance, but evidently, he’s also capable of completely rescuing restaurant chains from financial ruin. Well, one restaurant chain in particular, based in his home country of Canada.

According to a CNN headline, Justin “almost single-handedly turned around Tim Hortons,” all because he partnered with the Canadian coffee-and-donuts chain last November to release a collection of signature “Timbits” donut hole treats.

Dubbed “Timbiebs,” those treats were available in Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate and Birthday Cake Waffle flavors, and proved to be insanely popular, with some people reselling them — plus associated merchandise — for thousands of dollars on eBay.

Restaurant Brands International, Tim Hortons parent company, reported its fourth quarter 2021 results yesterday, and it turns out that sales rose 10.3% at Tim Hortons locations, reversing an 11% sales decline for the same quarter in 2020. Justin deserves the credit, said RBI CEO José Cil.

According to CNN, on an earnings call yesterday, Cil said that the Timbiebs partnership “was one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory and outperformed our internal expectations.”

“I’m a Belieber,” he added. “You can expect to see more from this exciting partnership in the year ahead.”