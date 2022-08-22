Did Brie Larson drop a major ‘Star Wars’ hint by showing off her “space buns”?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

(NOTE LANGUAGE) There has been speculation for a while that Brie Larson would be the next Marvel movie star to cross over into that galaxy far, far away, and a new social media post just reignited that rumor.

In a series of pictures, the Oscar winner and Captain Marvel star had her ‘do done up in a very particular way.

“Are space buns my new everyday look?” she asked her 7 million Instagram followers and 3 million Twitter friends, making reference to her hair tied up in small but still very Princess Leia-like buns.

Larson’s name has been swirling around the Star Wars orbit since 2019, when she took a picture wearing Jedi robes and with a lightsaber in hand next to a statue of C-3PO. “Did somebody say Star Wars?” she asked.

What’s more, she told Entertainment Weekly back in 2019 that her Captain Marvel and Kong: Skull Island co-star Samuel L. Jackson was more than eager to help her nerd out by letting her hold his Star Wars character Mace Windu’s unique purple saber.

“He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried,” she enthused. “It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi.”

Incidentally, not is it the only lightsaber to have a purple blade in the movies, it’s also the only one to have “Bad Motherf**ker” inscribed on it, according to the Pulp Fiction star.

Larson was at one point rumored to play Mara Jade, Luke Skywalker’s Jedi wife, but more recently she was also linked to a different role in the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte.

So is her “space buns” post confirming anything, or just a bit of hirsute hijinks?

As Yoda says, “Always difficult to see, the future is.”

