Diane Kruger, Kiernan Shipka on how ‘﻿Swimming with Sharks’ ﻿reflects real-life Hollywood

Courtesy fo Roku

Out today, on The Roku Channel, Swimming with Sharks — starring Diane Kruger and Kiernan Shipka — is a drama about the dark side of Hollywood and how an assistant flips the script on an abusive boss. They say art often imitates real life, so just how accurate is the show’s depiction of Hollywood?

“Look, it’s like the Devil Wears Prada, you know, Meryl Streep‘s character is so terrible. But is everybody in the fashion world like that? No. So is everyone in Hollywood like Joyce Holt? No. Right? But is she the most fun to play and watch on TV? Probably,” says Kruger. “Do we really want to see a show about the nicest producer out there? I don’t think so.”

Unlike the original 1994 film, which Kruger admittedly did not watch, this new version is female-led, which is what drew her to the role.

“I think what’s unique about the show and what drew me to it is that now it’s 2022 and we’re women in these positions of power finally, right, to a certain extent anyways. And what that means for us, you know, in terms of wanting it all, wanting a family, wanting a happy home life…how to navigate our newfound power,” the actress explains.

Overall, Hollywood has made strides in the almost 30 years since the original SWS, which is something Shipka has noticed as well.

“The truth is that I’ve always been very protected and really kind of lucky in the circumstances that I’ve been in growing up and working in this town. But I think things are absolutely changing and absolutely improving,” she shares. “And I think, if anything, more things are just being talked about now and addressed.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.