Despite Omicron, Screen Actors Guild Awards soldiering on

While notable big Hollywood events like the Grammy Awards have postponed their ceremonies, and others have cancelled red carpet premiere plans as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads, the Screen Actors Guild is apparently holding fast to its February date.

The organization announced Thursday that the nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will carry on as planned on Instagram Live on Wednesday, January 12, with The Mandalorian and Dopesick star Rosario Dawson and tick, tick, BOOM!‘s Vanessa Hudgens revealing the lucky nominees starting at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Further, the organization revealed it is still planning to hold the event live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, Feb. 27. The show will be broadcast starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TNT and TBS.

