Denise Richards launches OnlyFans account after daughter Sami Sheen’s debut

Denise Richards is following in the footsteps of her daughter, Sami Sheen, and launching an OnlyFans account.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a 15-second clip of herself wearing a white dress and walking from the beach into the water.

“Ready…here we go,” she captioned the video, adding #onlyfans. “Link in bio.”

In a follow-up Instagram post, the 51-year-old wrote, “It’s summer!!! My favorite time of year. Chatting with all of you on #onlyfans right now. I personally will answer all of your messages.”

Subscriptions to Richards’ OnlyFans account are currently listed at $25 per month, or $67.50 for a three-month bundle.

Richards’ OnlyFans account comes after her 18-year-old daughter, Sami, whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen, launched her own page earlier this month.

Charlie voiced his disapproval of his daughter’s account, telling E! News in a statement, “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Richards, on the other hand, commended Sami for her confidence.

“Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either.”

